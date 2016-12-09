BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 General Electric Co :
* GE board of directors approves 4 pct increase in quarterly dividend
* Raised company's quarterly dividend to $0.24 per outstanding share
* Raised company's quarterly dividend 4 pct, or $0.01 per outstanding share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing