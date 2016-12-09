BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Swedbank
* Swedbank issues additional Tier 1 capital
* Says $500 million issuance has a coupon of 6.00 percent and an issue price of 100 percent
* Says issuance is in the form of debt instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares if the regulatory capital of the bank decreases to a certain level
* Says loan is perpetual with a call option after 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing