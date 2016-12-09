BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 International Seaways Inc
* Bluemountain capital management llc reports 11.7 percent stake in international seaways inc as of november 30, 2016 - sec filing
* Bluemountain capital management-acquired international seaways' common stock in belief that common stock represents attractive investment opportunity Source text : bit.ly/2hdjFxe Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing