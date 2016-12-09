BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Affine Re SA :
* Affine Re SA announces a new governance to support its strategy
* Alain Chaussard, currently co-CEO, will become CEO and will remain vice-Chairman of Board
* As of january 1st, 2017, Maryse Aulagnon will be appointed Chairperson of Board Source text: bit.ly/2gt8xv2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing