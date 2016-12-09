BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Bow Street LLC reports 6.7 percent stake in Northstar Realty Europe as of Nov 29 - SEC filing
* Bow Street writes to Northstar Realty Europe Corp reiterating its proposal to acquire all of the common stock of co for $13 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2hnFlam) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing