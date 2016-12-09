BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae prices $796.7 million multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2016-M13) under its gems program
* Fannie Mae - priced eleventh multifamily REMIC in 2016 totaling $796.7 million under Fannie Mae guaranteed multifamily structures program on Dec 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing