Dec 9 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae prices $796.7 million multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2016-M13) under its gems program

* Fannie Mae - priced eleventh multifamily REMIC in 2016 totaling $796.7 million under Fannie Mae guaranteed multifamily structures program on Dec 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: