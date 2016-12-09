BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 FINRA:
* Seeks information from former registered employees of Wells Fargo
* Asked former Wells Fargo employees whose securities registrations were terminated to contact FINRA if they have concerns about notice filed by co regarding termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing