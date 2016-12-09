Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says expect UK to invoke article 50 (of Lisbon
treaty) by end-march 2017, implying that UK would leave EU two
years later
* Fitch on United Kingdom - expect general government
deficit to be 3.6 pct of GDP this year
* Fitch says given "this uncertainty", UK's ratings are not
predicated on any particular base case
* Fitch affirms United Kingdom at 'AA'; outlook negative
* Fitch- UK's ratings balance a high-income, diversified and
advanced economy against comparatively high public sector
indebtedness
* Fitch says there is wide range of possible outcomes
concerning negotiations over Brexit and future institutional and
trade relations between UK and EU
* Fitch on United Kingdom says assumes that private-sector
investment growth will decline in 2017
* Fitch on United Kingdom says real GDP rose by 0.7 pct QOQ
in 2Q16, and initial estimates point to 0.5 pct growth in 3Q16
