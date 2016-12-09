Dec 9 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :

* Adverum Biotechnologies - on Dec 6, co delivered notice to Cornell University to terminate amended master services deal between Annapurna and Cornell

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - termination will be effective on January 6, 2017, unless Cornell cures its breaches of MSA prior to that date-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hv5K22 Further company coverage: