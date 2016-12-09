BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* S&P says government development bank for Puerto Rico issuer credit rating lowered to 'D' after missed payments
* S&P says believe government development bank for Puerto Rico's existence as a viable operating entity is highly uncertain, given that it is in wind-down mode Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gk5jq1]
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing