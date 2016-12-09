BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock's Hayes-more than $10 billion left municipal funds in nov; can see continued outflow until new administration's policy priorities are confirmed
* Blackrock's head of municipal bonds Peter Hayes - market could continue to see outflows until new administration's policy priorities become clearer
* Blackrock's Peter Hayes - "see the elimination of tax exemption as highly unlikely" Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing