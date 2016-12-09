Dec 9 Phillips 66 :

* Phillips 66 announces 2017 capital program

* Plan includes $1.3 billion for midstream growth and $0.9 billion directed toward enhancing refining returns and supporting operating excellence

* Phillips 66 plans $905 million of capital expenditures and investments in refining

* Company's total 2017 capital program is projected to be $3.8 billion

* Co's expected share of dcp midstream's 2017 capital spending is $243 million, anticipated share of wrb's capital expenditures is $135 million

* Announces its 2017 capital budget of $2.7 billion

* In midstream, Phillips 66 plans to invest $1.5 billion in its natural gas liquids and transportation businesses

* In marketing and specialties, company plans to invest $132 million of growth and sustaining capital

* Says Phillips 66's proportionate share of capital spending by joint ventures Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, DCP Midstream LLC and WRB Refining LP is expected to be $1.1 billion

* In corporate and other, company plans to fund $112 million in projects