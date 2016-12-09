Dec 9 Phillips 66 :
* Phillips 66 announces 2017 capital program
* Plan includes $1.3 billion for midstream growth and $0.9
billion directed toward enhancing refining returns and
supporting operating excellence
* Phillips 66 plans $905 million of capital expenditures and
investments in refining
* Company's total 2017 capital program is projected to be
$3.8 billion
* Co's expected share of dcp midstream's 2017 capital
spending is $243 million, anticipated share of wrb's capital
expenditures is $135 million
* Announces its 2017 capital budget of $2.7 billion
* In midstream, Phillips 66 plans to invest $1.5 billion in
its natural gas liquids and transportation businesses
* In marketing and specialties, company plans to invest $132
million of growth and sustaining capital
* Says Phillips 66's proportionate share of capital spending
by joint ventures Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, DCP
Midstream LLC and WRB Refining LP is expected to be $1.1 billion
* In corporate and other, company plans to fund $112 million
in projects
