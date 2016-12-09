BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc
* Manor road capital partners llc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in prestige brands holdings inc as of december 1 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2gsXwJY Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing