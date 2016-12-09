BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $209 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac - expects to guarantee about $209 million in multifamily SB certificates, which are anticipated to settle on or about December 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing