BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Medovex Corp :
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Medovex Corp as of December 5 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2huYaUP] Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing