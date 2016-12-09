BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Saul Centers Inc :
* Saul Centers Inc says new common dividend represents a $0.04 increase over amount paid in previous quarter
* Saul Centers Inc says has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing