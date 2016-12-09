BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc :
* Marrone Bio Innovations - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gKiIJg] Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing