* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 James River Group Holdings Ltd :
* James River Group Holdings - amended agreement extends maturity date of co's senior revolving credit facility from Sept. 24, 2019 to Dec. 7, 2021
* On December 7, 2016, co, units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hfPzGN] Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing