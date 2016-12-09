BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Morgan Stanley :
* Morgan Stanley reports 10.4 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of Nov 30 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hfZJan Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing