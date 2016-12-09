BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Blank Check Company, Gores Holdings II Inc files for IPO of up to $375.0 million
* Gores Holdings II Inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2h79U3d]
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing