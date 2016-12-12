BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Kina Securities Ltd :
* Fy2017profit expected in pgk39-41million range
* Fy2016 statutory profit is expected to be in range of pgk39-41 million
* Total lending is expected to reach approximately k600 million at end of december 2016, growth of approximately 60%
* Total customer deposits expected to reach approximately pgk880 million at year end, compared with pgk634 million at june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)