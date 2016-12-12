Dec 12 Kina Securities Ltd :

* Fy2017profit expected in pgk39-41million range

* Fy2016 statutory profit is expected to be in range of pgk39-41 million

* Total lending is expected to reach approximately k600 million at end of december 2016, growth of approximately 60%

* Total customer deposits expected to reach approximately pgk880 million at year end, compared with pgk634 million at june 2016