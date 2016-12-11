BRIEF-Gooroo Ventures signs enterprise agreement with Readify
* Readify expects to employ 100 tech professionals this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Nzme Ltd
* Michael Moran appointed as chief financial officer
* Moran will continue in the role as NZME's interim chief financial officer until he formally leaves the Deloitte partnership in Q1 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Readify expects to employ 100 tech professionals this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 13 pct to $113.9 million