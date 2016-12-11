Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* New zealand's half-year budget shows strong public finances, robust economic growth

* As government is committed to not raising taxes, revenues will grow in line with nominal gdp

* Will remain among the fastest growing economies in aaa-rated universe

* Expect policies, reforms that foster economic growth, maintain sound public finances to remain key focus under new leadership

* Fiscal surpluses will reduce the government's debt burden, expect to fall below 30% of gdp in coming years Source text : bit.ly/2hBrOYV Further company coverage: [ ]