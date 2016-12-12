BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
(Corrects to attribute headline and bullet points to Henry Morgan)
Dec 12 Henry Morgan Ltd :
* Says JB Broking entered into contract for acquisition of companies which own and operate Crown Currency Exchange and King's Currency Exchange businesses
* Says management of JB Broking Ltd has forecast a net profit of $5.6 million for fiscal year 2017 and a market valuation of $83 million
* Says JB Broking advises co it is to explore various liquidity opportunities, including undertaking capital raising and/or stock exchange listing
* Says board believes its investment in JB Broking will positively impact the value of Henry Morgan Ltd portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO