(Corrects to attribute headline and bullet points to Henry Morgan)

Dec 12 Henry Morgan Ltd :

* Says JB Broking entered into contract for acquisition of companies which own and operate Crown Currency Exchange and King's Currency Exchange businesses

* Says management of JB Broking Ltd has forecast a net profit of $5.6 million for fiscal year 2017 and a market valuation of $83 million

* Says JB Broking advises co it is to explore various liquidity opportunities, including undertaking capital raising and/or stock exchange listing

* Says board believes its investment in JB Broking will positively impact the value of Henry Morgan Ltd portfolio