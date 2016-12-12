Dec 12 Cover-More Group Ltd :

* Says Zurich Insurance Co Ltd will acquire all of ordinary shares in Cover-More by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Says Cover-More shareholders will be entitled to receive A$1.95 cash per share

* Says offer at scheme consideration implied enterprise value of A$854 million, on a fully diluted basis

* Says Cover-More's board unanimously recommends scheme

* Says Cover-More is permitted to pay an interim and/or special dividend on or prior to implementation of scheme

* Says expects to deliver EBITDA in range of $54 million to $57 million for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)