Dec 12 Dexus Property Group

* Distribution amount for six months ending 31 December 2016 is 21.71 cents per stapled security

* Distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation six months ended 31 dec 2016.

* Dexus reiterates its market guidance for 12 months ending 30 june 2017