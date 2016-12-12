BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 12 Dexus Property Group
* Distribution amount for six months ending 31 December 2016 is 21.71 cents per stapled security
* Distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation six months ended 31 dec 2016.
* Dexus reiterates its market guidance for 12 months ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO