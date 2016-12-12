BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 12 Amp Ltd
* Amp receives approval for part 9 transaction-amp.ax
* Received approval from Reserve Bank Of New Zealand and confirmation from Federal Court Of Australia
* Approval to transfer its NMLA life insurance business in Australia And New Zealand To Amp Life Limited
* Part 9 will not impact AMP customers, aside from change of nmla policy name to AMP life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO