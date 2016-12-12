Dec 12 Amp Ltd

* Amp receives approval for part 9 transaction-amp.ax

* Received approval from Reserve Bank Of New Zealand and confirmation from Federal Court Of Australia

* Approval to transfer its NMLA life insurance business in Australia And New Zealand To Amp Life Limited

* Part 9 will not impact AMP customers, aside from change of nmla policy name to AMP life