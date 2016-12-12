HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 12 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* Says Kim Ellis re-elected as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO