Dec 12 Rolfes Holdings Ltd

* Rolfes - agriculture- drought conditions improved towards latter part of nov resulting solid growth on operating profit level on comparative july to november period

* Rolfes - food- operating profit growth has been driven by national market share gains in gauteng and in coastal regions , rising food prices and increased staple demand.

* Sees 6 months HEPS and EPS in excess of 25 pct higher