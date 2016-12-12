BRIEF-Solar Company Q1 net loss flat at 2.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Rolfes Holdings Ltd
* Rolfes - agriculture- drought conditions improved towards latter part of nov resulting solid growth on operating profit level on comparative july to november period
* Rolfes - food- operating profit growth has been driven by national market share gains in gauteng and in coastal regions , rising food prices and increased staple demand.
* Sees 6 months HEPS and EPS in excess of 25 pct higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 305.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 242.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO