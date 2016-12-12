Dec 12 Baloise Holding Ltd :

* Increases its share buy-back programme

* About one-third of convertible bond, which matured on Nov. 17, 2016 has been converted and rest repaid

* Intends to buy back dilution under its positive shareholder policy, which is why it is stepping up share buy-back programme announced on Oct. 26, 2016 to up to three million treasury shares

* Planned time frame for buy-back is up to three years