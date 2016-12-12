Dec 12 Abn Amro Group NV :

* Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0 pct CET1 for 2017

* Following the full phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 1.5 pct in 2017 to 3.0 pct in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.25 pct in 2017 to 2.5 pct in 2019) the fully loaded CET1 requirement is expected to increase to 11.75 pct in 2019