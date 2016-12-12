Dec 12 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Confirms objective of EBITDA of around 20 million euros ($21.12 million) for FY 2016

* For 2018 confirms objective of EBITDA between 68 million euros and 77 million euros

* At end of 2016, will have generated sales revenue of around 30 million euros, of which 13 million euros in 2016, and 17 million euros to be received in the course of the year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)