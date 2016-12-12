BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago
Dec 12 Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
* Gujarat Industries Power - appointment of Gurjant Singh Chahal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (kmp) of the company Source text - (bit.ly/2hkbCPh) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 80.7 million rupees versus profit 33.9 million rupees year ago