Dec 12 Novartis Ag

* Says launches sms for life 2.0 in nigeria to help improve access to essential medicines

* Says sms for life 2.0 builds on the sms for life program that used cell phones to manage stock-outs of malaria medicines in sub-saharan countries

* Says program aims to increase the availability of essential medicines and improve care for patients across the region by using simple, available, and affordable technology