Dec 12 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Sempione Retail, subject to settlement of offer, holds 95.24 pct of all listed Charles Voegele shares after additional acceptance period

* Sempione Retail confirms intention to delist Charles Voegele shares after settlement

* Settlement of offer expected on 16 December 2016