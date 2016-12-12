BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Sempione Retail, subject to settlement of offer, holds 95.24 pct of all listed Charles Voegele shares after additional acceptance period
* Sempione Retail confirms intention to delist Charles Voegele shares after settlement
* Settlement of offer expected on 16 December 2016
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO