BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Value Partners Group Ltd
* Au King Lun appointed as the chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.