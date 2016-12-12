BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement in relation to the legal proceeding involving subsidiaries of the company
* On 7 Dec court issued notice to Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp to release all the seized A-shares
* Seized A-shares of Ginwa Enterprise (Group)
* As a condition to release, an aggregate of rmb41.2 million currently deposited in bank accounts of century Ginwa has been frozen
* Expected that the freezing of the bank accounts will not have any material impact on the business operations of the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO