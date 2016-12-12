BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings elects Basil Omiyi as chairman with effect from May 15
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
Dec 12 Al Dar National Real Estate Co Kscp
* Q3 net loss 169,804 dinars versus loss 202,479 dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2gQ1sSV) Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)