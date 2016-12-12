BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :
* Decides to start improvements of some facilities north from Brondby Stadium for fans and sponsors
* To invest about 17 million Swedish crowns ($1.85 million) in facility enhancements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1864 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO