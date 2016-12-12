US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 12 Alkem Laboratories Ltd
* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says US FDA had conducted an inspection at API manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, India from 5th december to 9th december
* Alkem Labs-shall put together detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the US FDA observations
* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says company has received the inspection report which contains three 483 observations
* Alkem labs-detailed response is proposed to be filed within the timeline stipulated by US FDA. Source text - (bit.ly/2gQdUCe) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.