Dec 12 Alkem Laboratories Ltd

* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says US FDA had conducted an inspection at API manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, India from 5th december to 9th december

* Alkem Labs-shall put together detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the US FDA observations

* Alkem Laboratories Ltd says company has received the inspection report which contains three 483 observations

* Alkem labs-detailed response is proposed to be filed within the timeline stipulated by US FDA.