Dec 12 C&C Group

* Says has entered into expanded contract brewing agreements with AB InBev UK limited, in respect of their respective cider, beer portfolios

* AB InBev will be responsible for the sale and trade marketing of C&C's cider portfolio (including Magners, Chaplin & Corks and Blackthorn) in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, including on and off-trade national accounts;

* C&C has also renewed and extended existing contract manufacturing arrangements to brew and package an increased volume of AB InBev's beer portfolio at our Wellpark Brewery.

* No consideration is payable by either party on signing of expanded partnership agreements

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)