BRIEF-Air Industries Group says on May 12, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
Dec 12 Petromaroc Corporation Plc
* Update on the Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement
* Petromaroc - Completion of deal now remains subject to release of residual $1.8 million of Sidi Moktar bank guarantee restricted cash, currently in escrow
* Petromaroc - All required ministerial approvals in Morocco to disposal of its 50 percent operated interest in Sidi Moktar licences to Sound Energy Plc obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
* Announced commercial operation of 102-megawatt Lamesa Solar Facility in Dawson County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: