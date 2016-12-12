Dec 12 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Says its Parkinson study wins 6.0 million euros grant from European Union Horizon 2020 Program

* Grant is for phase 1-2 clinical study

* Expects its financial position to remain positive until end of 2018 (previously estimated: end of 2017)