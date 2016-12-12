BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Welcomed a record 5.72 million passengers in november (+2.5%) alongside a 4.4% growth in cargo volumes.
* Larger, quieter and more efficient aircraft continued to be a driver for growth in passenger volumes which are up 0.7% year-to-date in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.