BRIEF-Atende Q1 net loss shrinks to 108,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Ixonos Oyj :
* Financial Supervisory authority imposes penalty payment of 5,000 euros ($5,280.00) on Ixonos Plc
* Penalty from Financial Supervisory is based on breach of Financial Supervisory authority's regulations that occurred in 2015 in co's disclosure procedure under obligation to disclose periodic information
* Penalty payment is not expected to have any significant effect on company's financial situation or instructions
* Says Ixonos is not going to appeal penalty payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing