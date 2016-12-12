Dec 12 BGEO Group Plc

* BGEO group's water utility business issues gel30 million local currency bond

* Bonds were issued with a 5 year tenor, with an annual coupon rate of national bank of georgia local currency refinancing rate plus 3.5 pct

* Has successfully placed a gel30 million local currency bond for its water utility business unit, Georgian Water And Power LLC

* Galt & Taggart acted as a joint placement agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: