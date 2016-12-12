BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 BGEO Group Plc
* BGEO group's water utility business issues gel30 million local currency bond
* Bonds were issued with a 5 year tenor, with an annual coupon rate of national bank of georgia local currency refinancing rate plus 3.5 pct
* Has successfully placed a gel30 million local currency bond for its water utility business unit, Georgian Water And Power LLC
* Galt & Taggart acted as a joint placement agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ