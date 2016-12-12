BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 UK's CMA
* UK's CMA - not to refer acquisition by cineworld group plc of five cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited to a phase 2 investigation
* UK's CMA - has cleared the acquisition by cineworld group plc of 5 cinemas owned by empire cinemas limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ