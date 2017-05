Dec 12 IFCI Ltd

* IFCI Ltd -Malay Mukherjee, CEO & managing director and Achal Kumar Gupta, deputy managing director have ceased to be on the board of the company

* IFCI Ltd - board of IFCI has inducted Sanjeev Kaushik as director and appointed him as deputy managing director w.e.f december 12, 2016. Source text - (bit.ly/2gQ9wDa) Further company coverage: