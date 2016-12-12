BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Renews maintenance contract for fixed network with Telefonica Chile
* Contract has a duration of three years, plus one year of extension, and its total amount is seen at 120 million euros ($127 million) in the next four years
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing