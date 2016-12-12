BRIEF-Axiata Group says unit to acquire 65 pct in Suvitech
* Unit entered into SPA for acquisition of 65 percent of issued share capital of Suvitech Co., Ltd at consideration of up to USD11.05 million
Dec 12 Cse Global Ltd
* Company's indirect unit Cse W-Industries, Inc., has subscribed for 30 million new redeemable preference shares in Cse Global (Asia)
* Transaction is not expected to have material impact on consolidated nta and eps of group for current financial year
* Subscription for a total consideration of US$30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Maubank adopts Infosys finacle leasing solution Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rh9EQZ) Further company coverage: